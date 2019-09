These New Game of Thrones Photos Show Things Getting Tense With Sansa And Arya

Episode 5 of this season's Game of Thrones was the kind of slow burn that the series is known for . "Eastwatch" sets up discord with the surviving Stark sisters at the direction of Littlefinger, who sees their enmity as another rung on the chaos ladder. Cersei revealed to Jaime that she's expecting their fourth child, and she's not afraid to tell the Seven Kingdoms that her brother is also the father (ick). And most hauntingly, Jon Snow heads up north to the Wall to confront the army of the dead, who is marching on Eastwatch-by-the-Sea. Their harebrained scheme to capture a wight and confront Cersei with a real-life zombie has all sorts of potential to go disastrously wrong, but you can't blame them for trying. Their other options, including letting the Seven Kingdoms dissolve into a graveyard, aren't much better.