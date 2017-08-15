It's not the love triangle we deserve, but it's the one we need right now. We've all caught the furtive glances between rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains Daenerys Stormborn and Jon Snow (he's King in the North). The way they made bedroom eyes in the dragonglass caverns beneath Dragonstone, and the way Dany watched her dragon make friends with the mop-haired Northern babe — well, it's safe to say those two want to make out as soon as the Great War is over.
Meanwhile, Ser Jorah Mormont has returned from the Citadel, having a found a cure for his greyscale. He's been head over heels for the Dragon Queen for years, but she's valued his protection and counsel instead. When Ser Jorah arrived back to Dragonstone, he met Jon Snow, and instantly staked out his territorial claim over Daenerys. That hand kiss as he left to go beyond the Wall? Definitely a "back off pal, this Breaker of Chains is mine."
This didn't go unnoticed by Jon Snow. His face crumpled into quiet jealousy when Ser Jorah kissed Dany's hand. Never one to let his feelings get in the way of duty, Jon simply carried on and set sail for the Wall with Jorah in tow. And a new Reddit theory posits that only one of them will be returning — and it's not Ser Friendzone.
"He knows that Dany is in love with Jon. Every scene with them 3 you can see that Jorah keeps noticing the way Dany looks at Jon. I believe Jorah will end up sacrificing himself for Jon... for Dany," writes user DaBears4. It's a theory that isn't just possible, it's actually quite plausible.
Ser Jorah doesn't posses any known weapons against the White Walkers, such as dragonglass or Valyrian steel. His desire to serve Dany is so strong that he volunteers himself to go off on this extremely dangerous mission with Jon Snow, even without a way to win. It's likely that the more time Jorah spends around Jon Snow, the more he'll realize that the King in the North is actually a pretty righteous dude. Jorah is so in love with Daenerys that he'll do anything to prove it, even if it means sacrificing himself to save the one she really loves. After all, sometimes loving someone means letting go.
We'd like to see Ser Jorah live to serve Daenerys another day, but it's not looking good for him up there — and if this theory holds true, it will break all of our hearts.
