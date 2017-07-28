Here's How To Heal Greyscale — Just In Case You Find Yourself Infected

We were a bit preoccupied by all the talk of how much pain Jorah was about to be in to pause and read all the details in that giant book Sam was using for guidance on the process. But, screen-grabs from the episode show more details on what exactly goes into curing greyscale according to Archmaester Pylos On Rare Diseases. First, the Greyscale must be pulled back from the skin, and then, a special ointment must be applied on top.