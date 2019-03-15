Story from TV Shows

Everything We Know About Game Of Thrones’ Eighth & Final Season

Ariana Romero
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: courtesy of HBO.
Forget winter, Game Of Thrones is coming. After well over a year of a Westeros drought, everyone’s favorite HBO fantasy epic is slowly preparing to return to our TV screens for season 8, which will stand as Thrones’ final season. First, there was the buzzy footage in HBO’s “Coming Soon” teaser. Then, HBO announced which month Thrones' final run would premiere. Then, the network distracted us with our first footage out of Winterfell.
Finally, HBO announced Thrones season 8 would premiere on Sunday, April 14.
With the officially countdown in effect, it’s likely fans are desperate for any and all details from Game Of Thrones’ last season. We scoured the internet for all the most crucial cast interviews, Instagram photos, and trailers to figure out what we should expect for Thrones’ goodbye run.
Keep reading to learn everything from when Thrones season 8 will premiere to how long all six episodes will be and what secrets are hiding in the brand new previews. The more portentous one, of the top three Stark kids wandering the crypts of Winterfell, spells an especially terrifying promise of doom (and, death, naturally).
Related Stories
A Starbucks Cup Made A GoT Appearance
How to Throw The Ultimate Game Of Thrones Party
Maisie Williams Shares Her Smoothie Recipe

More from TV

R29 Original Series