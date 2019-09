We have known most of the return date for a little while now. For any Game of Thrones fans that saw Maisie Williams’ Metro interview , we’ve known for about a year that it would be in April 2019. It has always aired on Sundays, so there are only four possible dates. Let’s just hope it is April 7. We could even wait until the 14, but for the love of all things HBO, please let it not be the 28.