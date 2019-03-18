Update: Now that HBO has confirmed that Sunday, April 14 is the premiere date for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, let's go through what we know about how the series will end.
First, we know that someone significant will die, based on how many interviews with the cast are centered around how much they cried (I hope it's not a dragon). We know that the big battle sequence will take place during episode 3. We also know that there is a new character, Harry Strickland, who sounds like he's a lawyer from New Jersey.
Advertisement
Additionally, we know how long the six episodes from the season are. From the specific number of minutes in each episode, we can deduce that the final three episodes of the season will be emotional ones, with enough twists to warrant three one hour and 22 minute long episodes.
This story was originally published on January 13, 2019.
Finally! After going without new episodes of Game of Thrones for more than a year, the time has come. Sunday night, during the premiere of season 3 of True Detective, we will finally find out when one of our favorite shows will be back on television.
Between finding out that there will only be six episodes in the final season to learning that each of the episodes will be feature-length, we’re not sure what has be a more emotional experience: the final season of Game of Thrones, or the highs and lows we’ve experienced waiting to know the return date announcement for season 8.
Unlike previous years, where over 100,000 fans literally watched a block of ice melt to reveal the date and time, this announcement is a bit more understated — but no less anticipated.
We have known most of the return date for a little while now. For any Game of Thrones fans that saw Maisie Williams’ Metro interview, we’ve known for about a year that it would be in April 2019. It has always aired on Sundays, so there are only four possible dates. Let’s just hope it is April 7. We could even wait until the 14, but for the love of all things HBO, please let it not be the 28.
HBO teased the announcement on Twitter meaning that all GoT fans will have their eyes glued to their televisions just before 9:00 p.m. ET tonight.
Advertisement