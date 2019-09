If you're like me, though, you never got past the words "Harry Strickland." In what universe is that the name of a Game Of Thrones character? "Hello, yes, this is Hodor, this is Brienne of Tarth, and this is Harry Strickland — their greasy accountant???" "Harry Strickland" belongs on the other end of a phone call with Carmelo Soprano as she's trying to get a divorce and not, as " A Wiki Of Ice And Fire " claims, on a boat leading the Golden Company to the stormlands.