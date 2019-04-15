Harry Strickland appeared in A Dance With Dragons, the fifth book in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series, and is a sort of lumpy, weathered man who is an exiled knight of House Strickland and apparently likes elephants. He was raised with the Golden Company, a giant collection of soldiers who sell their services to bidders. In A Dance With Dragons, Strickland brings the Golden Company to Jon Connington and Aegon Targaryen, but he's generally looked down upon.