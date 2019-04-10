If there’s anything we know for sure, Game Of Thrones season 8 is sure to be quite the spectacle when it finally premieres on April 14. The upcoming finale season with have the near-impossible to film the battle against the Army Of The Dead and so many swooping dragon scenes. To get all of these jaw-dropping visual displays, you know what the Thrones team needs to do? Spend a whole lot of money.
To appreciate all the pricey work that’s gone into the upcoming season 8, we looked back on Game Of Thrones’ most expensive episodes to date. The previous installments include all the unexpected deaths, expansive battles, and shocking explosions we’ve come to expect from the Westerosi fantasy series. Scroll through the gallery to find out which Thrones episodes cost the most coin. We bet some of the episodes will surprise you.
And enjoy the sticker shock now, because we’re sure by the time season 7 wraps, all of these episodes are going to look like they cost chump change.