“The big man still, Hodor. It’s got to be it. It stuck with me. Kristian’s also one of my very close friends as well. That one hurt a lot. I remember phoning him after seeing the episode. Tears. Floods of tears. [I knew] almost a year before that it was coming. But when reading that it was very [different]. No one wanted to see that guy go. He was so wonderful,” — Daniel Portman, aka Podrick Payne.