"I walked in and this girl just looked at me," he remembers from moving into his college apartment. "And I was like: ‘Hello’, and they were like 'Hi (!)'. I went down to get some more stuff and when I came back, they’d had like a flat conference to say: oh my god, what the fuck is going on...We went for dinner and they didn’t actually say anything until, eventually, one of their mates was like: ‘so apparently you’re in ‘Game of Thrones?!’ From there we out to some awful club and it was just...a massacre."