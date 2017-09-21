Bran Stark Is One Step Closer To Becoming The All-Knowing Three-Eyed Raven

Being the three-eyed raven, apparently, does not excuse you from going to college. Isaac Hempstead Wright, according to Twitter, has officially started college at the University of Birmingham, and his classmates can't handle it.
Wouldn't you freak out a little? He is the three-eyed raven.
Thursday morning, a local Birmingham blog called The Tab reported that the actor had been seen on campus. The outlet confirmed with various locals that Wright was out and about, exploring his new campus.
Matt Cleary, a post-grad, told The Tab, "I saw [Wright] across the bar...Holy shit winter is here."
Twitter users also took note of Wright's presence on campus.
"Swear I just saw Bran at UoB freshers oi @Isaac_H_Wright who's the night king tell me I won't spill swear," one user writes. Imagine if you had a Game of Thrones expert sitting next to you during a lecture.
So @Isaac_H_Wright is a #UoB student. The Three-Eyed Raven goes to the University of Birmingham... I cannot deal...#GoT #GameofThrones— Chris Fowler (@CJFowler98) September 20, 2017
Wait Bran Stark’s actor studies Maths at Uni of Birmingham ??imagine being off your chops at Tektu & asking 3eyed raven where afters will be— john d (@jcmd1234) September 20, 2017
Though Wright hasn't confirmed his attendance at this specific university, the 18-year-old has said in interviews that he had plans to attend university.
"I am going to university for joint honours in music and maths," he told Paste Magazine in August. "Music theory mainly. I just did my Grade 8 Music Theory this year."
This appears to correspond with what Twitter's reporting — most users wrote that Hempstead Wright was spotted in maths class. (Representation for Wright has yet to respond to Refinery29's request for comment.)
Most importantly, though, people want to know if Wright's Game of Thrones character is indeed the Night King. The Night King theory rose to prominence this summer; it suggests that Bran Stark, the Three-Eyed Raven, travelled back in time to prevent the birth of the White Walkers. In doing so, Bran accidentally becomes the Night King. It's a far-fetched theory, but with every new bit of info, it seems increasingly plausible. The season 7 finale had a few clues that seemed to point toward the theory.
Alas, Wright hasn't been very supportive of the theory. He hasn't seen scripts for season 8 — and he wouldn't tell the press even if he had — and he's said in interviews that he doesn't think the theory is plausible.
When asked about the resemblance between the Night King and the Three-Eyed Raven in an August interview with Vulture, Wright equivocated, saying, " I think it's less that they're the same person and more that they're two of the ancient beings of Westeros."
He added, "Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein's monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there's Bran, who uses his powers for good."
Bran seems to have forgotten (maybe he hasn't studied it yet) that Frankenstein's monster was a physical manifestation of the evil inside Dr. Frankenstein! You might argue that the monster and the doctor are one and the same, as they cannot exist without the other. The Night King and the Three-Eyed Raven might be the same — what if the Three-Eyed Raven accidentally brought forth a manifestation of evil that then became the Night King? We're holding out hope for the theory.
