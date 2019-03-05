In the final season of Game of Thrones, everything's dark. And not just because the lighting is poor — it's literally a dark trailer, full of shadows and ominous warnings.
The highly-anticipated season 8 of GoT has been teasing the plot and ending of the show for what feels like decades now, and the first official trailer for the upcoming season does more of the same. Few questions are given answers in the 2-minute long clip, but we do get some chilling visuals and dialogue from our favorite Stark (Arya, duh), and some great footage of our scale-y friends (the dragons).
The trailer opens with Arya telling someone "I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one." Already, Reddit is obsessing over the line with one person claiming these are the final words said to Jaime before Arya kills him to steal his face and get to Cersei, while another insists she is threatening a White Walker, whose death may look difference than their mortal counterparts. Either way, CHILLS. And that's just in the first few seconds.
But from there, we are offered little in the way of actual information about what to expect. We see the glorious dragons fly into Winterfell alongside their mother and her new partner, Jon Snow. We see Cersei drinking wine and overlooking land, like Scar staring off of Pride Rock.
Following a few overhead landscape shots (one particularly good one showing a man who looks like Jaime. but could actually be a new character named Harry Strikland, on a gilded boat), we get another intense voice-over from a serious — and worried — Snow: "They're coming. Our enemy doesn't tire. Doesn't stop. Doesn't feel." The White Walkers are coming.
Another major moment that is garnering some speculation is a quick shot of Arya running from something (she really is going to be the best character this season, I think). GoT Redditors are rallying behind one specific theory that would be wild if true: the dead Stark family members in the Winterfell crypts come to life. Perhaps to help fight against the White Walkers, or... for them.
Season 8 of Game of Thrones premieres April 14 on HBO.
