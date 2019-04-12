House Tully definitely isn’t doing so hot. The family has been destroyed by the war for the Iron Throne. The current head of House Tully is Lord Edmure Tully, who has been a captive of the Lannisters for multiple seasons ever since the Red Wedding (yes, really, it’s been that long!). He lost Riverrun to the Freys, and despite Arya Stark massacring the Freys in revenge, Edmure hasn’t been seen and is still presumably being held captive by the Lannisters. The Tullys have no power and hopefully will be avenged in the final season, but they don’t pose a threat to any other houses in higher standing.