“Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter. That’s right, Bean let it slip that O’Brien, star of his namesake talk show Conan, has filmed a reunion special to celebrate the last season of Game of Thrones. “It was for season 8, the last one. So they decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and [O’Brien] kind of hosted the evening.”