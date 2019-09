The One Reunion We Can’t Wait To See In Sunday’s Game of Thrones

Remember when these guys were just cracking open cold ones together and fighting Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) on the Blackwater Bay? Seasons 2 and 3 seem so long ago, and frankly, we've had barely any reason to laugh since the Red Wedding. A Redditor reminded us of how this trio provided some of the show's best character dynamics: Tyrion's wit, Bronn's brutish realism, and Pod's endearing charm. They noted that Podrick is presently traveling back to King's Landing with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendolyn Christie) on orders from Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Bronn is hanging out with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) at the Red Keep, and Tyrion is holding down the first at Dragonstone, though we know he's heading to the castle soon in order to present Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) with the captured zombie. Seems like time is right for the boys to be back in town.