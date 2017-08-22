The One Reunion We Can’t Wait To See In Sunday’s Game of Thrones

The last living Starks are safely ensconced in Winterfell, the Lannisters are luxuriating in King's Landing while expecting another incest baby, and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are definitely going to bone back at Dragonstone. The one reunion we've been patiently waiting for? The closest thing Game of Thrones has ever had to a comedic troupe: Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman), and Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn).
Remember when these guys were just cracking open cold ones together and fighting Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) on the Blackwater Bay? Seasons 2 and 3 seem so long ago, and frankly, we've had barely any reason to laugh since the Red Wedding. A Redditor reminded us of how this trio provided some of the show's best character dynamics: Tyrion's wit, Bronn's brutish realism, and Pod's endearing charm. They noted that Podrick is presently traveling back to King's Landing with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendolyn Christie) on orders from Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Bronn is hanging out with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) at the Red Keep, and Tyrion is holding down the first at Dragonstone, though we know he's heading to the castle soon in order to present Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) with the captured zombie. Seems like time is right for the boys to be back in town.
Arguably the show's funniest moment was in season 3, episode 3, "Walk of Punishment." In this episode, Tyrion gives Podrick, then his squire, some gold to uh, enjoy his first sexual debut at a brothel. Podrick humbly returns back to Tyrion and Bronn after his night of bliss, and reveals that the sex workers had refused to accept the gold because he was that good in bed. Maybe Pod tried one of these next-level sex tips? If there was a spin-off show that exclusively featured the hapless adventures of these misfits, we'd watch it in a heartbeat.
