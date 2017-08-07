Story from Game of Thrones

First things first: The latest episode of Game of Thrones, "The Spoils of War," was straight-up lit, literally. In addition to Daenerys Targaryen swooping in and roasting the Lannister troops, there was one moment in particular that warmed our cold-as-a-Westerosi-winter hearts: After years of waiting patiently, fans finally got to watch as Sansa, Arya, and Bran Stark were reunited.
Together again, the three Stark siblings filled each other in on what they've been up to: Bran has changed a lot since he started having visions, Sansa miraculously escaped Joffrey's vicious reign alive, and Arya has a kill list that her sister doesn't initially seem to take seriously (of course, she may have changed her mind after she saw the epic duel between Arya and badass warrior Brienne of Tarth).
Though the scene lacked a lot of squealing and jumping — um, hello, you didn't even know for sure that your kin were alive and well; let's see some smiles, people — fans online more than made up for the missing enthusiasm through their tweets. We've gathered up some of the best and listed them below. Warning: These may cause uncontrollable happiness.
