Whether you like it or not, things between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are heating up. After a particularly emotional episode on Sunday , Jon finally told the khaleesi he was ready to bend the knee. There was also a lot of eye-gazing and hand holding, and I, for one, thought they were going to get it on right there, right then. While the aunt and nephew (but they don't know it yet — shh) didn't break the tension that episode, "Beyond The Wall" director Alan Taylor says it is going to happen.