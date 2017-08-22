Whether you like it or not, things between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are heating up. After a particularly emotional episode on Sunday, Jon finally told the khaleesi he was ready to bend the knee. There was also a lot of eye-gazing and hand holding, and I, for one, thought they were going to get it on right there, right then. While the aunt and nephew (but they don't know it yet — shh) didn't break the tension that episode, "Beyond The Wall" director Alan Taylor says it is going to happen.
"There’s no secret that this is where this is going," he admitted to The Daily Beast in an interview. "Readers of the book have known that things were heading towards this destination for a while. Even the characters in this story know it’s heading in this direction. Tyrion is making fun of Dany about what’s brewing. So we knew it’s got to come at some point, and I was glad that I got to be there for a major step forward for them."
While their inevitable romance has been hinted at for most of the season, we really needed the transformative moment from the last episode to solidify the relationship.
"The fact that Jon’s willing to now bend the knee to her as the next queen is a huge political step," Taylor added. "The fact that they are starting to fall for each other is huge. It comes down to tiny moments and how they interact with each other. They’re holding hands and there’s this great look where she’s swooning and she steps back from it, but it’s clear that that’s our destination at this point."
Unfortunately, Taylor didn't give us any clues as to when this (possibly slightly awkward) moment would go down, but if the creators want my two cents, next week's season finale seems like a pretty good time to do it.
