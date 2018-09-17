"Why is it ending?" that is the question on many minds when it comes to the fast approaching final season of Game of Thrones. The show's seventh season is nominated for 22 awards at the Emmys tonight, and the man behind the magic, author George R.R. Martin, is in attendance to support his lucrative creation. While on the red carpet, Martin was asked about the ending of the series by Variety, and revealed that he wishes the series weren't ending either.
"We could have gone to 11, 12, 13 seasons," he says. "But I guess they wanted a life," he jokes, referring to the show's creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. He also elaborated on the future of the spin-off shows set to hit HBO in the next few years.
"If you've read my novels, you know there was enough material for more seasons," he says. "They made certain cuts, but that is fine. We have 5 other shows — prequels — in development, but are based on other periods in the history of Westeros. Some of them just 100 years before Game of Thrones, some of them 5,000 years before Game of Thrones."
See the man in the newsboy cap spill everything he can about his new projects, below.
