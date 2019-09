First off, “the true origin of the white walkers” immediately draws a line between this series and the little slice of mystic Westerosi history we got in season six , when one of Bran’s extended visions revealed how the White Walkers were created by the nymph-like Children of the Forest in an attempt to battle the First Men — Westeros’ first human inhabitants. But this announcement highlights just how much of that story there is to explore: why were the Children and the First Men wrapped up in such an intense conflict? How did the White Walkers turn on their creators? And who the hell is the Night King ? (Although in fairness, it’s quite likely GoT’s season eight will answer that question.)