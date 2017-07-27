"The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones," Bloys said during the Television Critics Association's press tour. "I don't want to do anything with a spin-off or anything that detracts or distracts from that. That season will happen and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else. What I don't want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after that. It's best to separate it and that's what we'll do."