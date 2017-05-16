First, the bad news: Game of Thrones, like all good things, must end. In two seasons, we’ll have wrapped up the twisty, treacherous, and often bloody path to the Iron Throne. Jon Snow will or will not be back from the dead. Daenerys will or will not have tamed an entire horde of dragons. Sansa will or will not have found a non-sociopathic husband. No matter the ending, it’ll end. Womp.
Now for the good news: Westerosi dynasties may rise and fall, but George R. R. Martin’s imagination and HBO will stay together forever.
With five new series in the works, we can only wonder what corners of the Westerosi universe Game of Thrones creators will focus on next. Martin, ever the teaser of plot points, has hinted at what to expect. From these nuggets of information, something becomes very apparent: Game of Thrones isn’t just a show. It’s the start of a universe.
