Martin also revealed some information about the potential series, all of which have received a pilot order, but may or may not come to fruition. First of all: they are not spinoffs. "For what it's worth, I don't especially like the term 'spinoff,' and I don't think it really applies to these new projects," said the writer. "What we're talking about are new stories set in the 'secondary universe' (to borrow Tolkien's term) of Westeros and the world beyond, the world I created for A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE." He continued, "None of these new shows will be 'spinning off' from GOT in the traditional sense... Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel. Some may not even be set on Westeros. Rather than 'spinoff' or 'prequel,' however, I prefer the term 'successor show.' That's what I've been calling them."