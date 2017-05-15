George R.R. Martin just shared some exciting details about the Game of Thrones spinoffs that were announced earlier this month — and casually dropped a bombshell news item about HBO's plans. You know how we were expecting a maximum of four potential new shows? Now it's five, according to the author. (But don't call them "spinoffs," please.)
"We had four scripts in development when I arrived in LA last week, but by the time I left we had five," Martin wrote on his blog May 14. "We have added a fifth writer to the original four," he continued, adding that he won't announce who it is until the deal is closed, calling him only "a great guy and a fine writer." Martin also made clear that despite reports, he is working with all of the new writers on their scripts.
"Every one of the four has visited me here in Santa Fe, some of them more than once, and we've spent days together discussing their ideas, the history of Westeros and the world beyond," he wrote.
Martin also revealed some information about the potential series, all of which have received a pilot order, but may or may not come to fruition. First of all: they are not spinoffs. "For what it's worth, I don't especially like the term 'spinoff,' and I don't think it really applies to these new projects," said the writer. "What we're talking about are new stories set in the 'secondary universe' (to borrow Tolkien's term) of Westeros and the world beyond, the world I created for A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE." He continued, "None of these new shows will be 'spinning off' from GOT in the traditional sense... Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel. Some may not even be set on Westeros. Rather than 'spinoff' or 'prequel,' however, I prefer the term 'successor show.' That's what I've been calling them."
Martin took the opportunity to clear up a few other misconceptions as well, like the popular theory that one of the shows will be based on his Dunk & Egg books. "Eventually, sure, I'd love that, and so would many of you. But I've only written and published three novellas to date, and there are at least seven or eight or ten more I want to write. We all know how slow I am... I don't want to repeat what happened with GAME OF THRONES itself, where the show gets ahead of the books."
He also debunked the popular theory that one of the series would follow Robert's Rebellion. "I know thousands of you want that, I know there's a petition... but by the time I finish writing A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, you will know every important thing that happened in Robert's Rebellion. There would be no surprises or revelations left in such a show, just the acting out of conflicts whose resolutions you already know. That's not a story I want to tell just now; it would feel too much like a twice-told tale."
So, can ya tell us what these "successor shows" will be about? Nope. "More than that, I will not say. Feel free to makes your guesses, if you like... but I am not going to be confirming or denying anything, so don't expect replies." Message received, Georgie.
