On Thursday, HBO confirmed the longstanding rumor that the network is developing a Game of Thrones spinoff — four of them, actually. The potential shows, none of which have been penned or green-lit yet, will "explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe," the network said, per Entertainment Weekly. “There is no set timetable for these projects,” the network added of the series, which George R. R. Martin will be involved in. “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”
Well, HBO, we have some fabulous news for you. The Game of Thrones superfans of Reddit are one step ahead of y'all. Shortly after the announcement, a brilliant GOT subreddit based on the EW report popped up. Just 19 hours later, the room is bursting with clever, creative, and hilarious ideas for the spinoffs. Floating to the top of the nearly 4000 comments the topic has garnered are the gems: perfect puns of real TV shows with a GOT twist.
There's Greyjoy's Anatomy, which we imagine would revolve around Theon Greyjoy's residency at Iron Islands Hospital, including dire life-or-death situations (he's pretty good with those) and sexy trysts with his coworkers. Then we have your reality shows like Dancing with the Starks, Teen Mother of Dragons, Littlefinger, Big World, and The Bachelorette starring Sansa Stark. (Her less-than-romantic relationships with Joffrey and Petyr Baelish would make for a compelling background story.)
If your reality TV tastes veer toward the trashy family dramatics, you'll want to tune into the currently untitled talk show described as "A Maury/Jerry Springer type show but the accused father is always King Robert Baratheon." For thrillers, of course, The Walking Ned is an obvious choice: Eddard Stark comes back to life as a zombie and avenges his family. And for all the Breaking Bad fans out there, we have Breaking Bran and Better Khal Drogo.
Westerosworld
Jorah the Explorer
It's Never Sunny in Winterfell
Real Housewives of Dorne
Project White Walker Runway
Keeping Up with the Targaryens
Ramsay's Dungeon Nightmares
Dragon Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Naked, Afraid, and North of the Wall
Iron Islands Chef
A Stab at Love with Talisa Tequila
Dornish Shore
Wildlings Gone Wild
CSI: Braavos
That's So 3-Eyed Raven
