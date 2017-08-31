Quick Reminder That The Entire Stark Family Can Warg

The only surviving member of House Stark that has never exhibited warging or skinchanging abilities is Sansa (Sophie Turner). Her direwolf Lady was the very first casualty for the Starks; she was sadly executed by Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in the first book and season of the show. Lady was killed on orders of Cersei (Lena Headey), in proxy of Nymeria, who'd bitten Joffrey and was run off by Arya to save her life. It is entirely possible that Sansa posseses these powers, but never developed them because her direwolf was killed too soon. In any case, Sansa's abilities lay in her own distinct mind, not the minds of other creatures.