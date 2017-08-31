Could Bran potentially skinchange into Viserion? There is nothing in the book series or TV show canons that explicitly prevent this from happening. In fact, when Bran first met the Three-Eyed Raven in his green dreams, he was told "you'll never walk again, but you will fly." Many of us believed that meant he'd be warging into ravens (as seen in the last few minutes of the finale episode, "The Dragon and the Wolf") but this could also potentially signal his ultimate destiny to control a dragon through his mind. In this scenario, the Night King would no longer control the Ice Dragon — Bran would be operating Viserion purely through his mind.