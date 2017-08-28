What Happened With Viserion & The Night King At The Wall?

As the Night's Watch blew three horns, which, in the books, was last heard a thousand years ago because it signifies the sighting of the White Walkers, a chill went up my spine. Undead Viserion then proceeded to blow its horrible ice-wind, which punctured the Wall. The Wall is not just a large glacial wall that protects Westeros from the Army of the Dead, it was also charmed with magic that prevented the White Walkers from crossing it. It seems that magic was no match for Viserion's — the Wall slowly calved apart, then crumbled all at once, with giant bergs plunging into the Shivering Sea.