What Happened With Viserion & The Night King At The Wall?

Watching the Wall come down was a different kind of stomach-churning. Whereas in the past, we've been nauseated by horrific character deaths sexual violence , and incest , this was unnerving on a different level. It was the realization that Westeros has just lost its only defense against the Army of the Dead. We were watching the beginning of the end for all of the characters we know and love — characters who've been through enormously challenging situations, just to face the ultimate test of their survival. The march of the dead army is inexorable, slow, and creeping, and we can only hope the realm of men will be ready when they come. Winter is totally here.