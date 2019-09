This weekend, we got a very promising sign that a Game of Thrones spin-off will happen. During a talk at SXSW, showrunner David Benioff said he thinks HBO will most likely do one . And of course, it makes all the sense in the world for HBO to pursue a new series sprung from Game of Thrones. The insanely popular show has a massive, built-in fan base, dozens upon dozens of fascinating characters to hone in on, and an incredibly intricate universe and extensive history to draw from. Indeed, the network is talking to writers about a potential spinoff. (“It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar,” HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys told Entertainment Weekly in January.)