But what would a GoT spin-off actually look like? Well, for starters, it could be a prequel, sequel, or classic spinoff. We could learn the backstory of the fan favorites or explore a little-known corner of Westeros. We could rewind millennia or focus on different plot lines in the same time-frame. Thanks to George R.R. Martin's literary genius, the options are truly endless. So, in the interest of helping move things along, we came up with a few killer ideas — you know, beyond the Everything Jon Snow show. You're welcome, HBO.