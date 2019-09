A Game Of Thrones Prequel Is In Development & OMG

It's rumored that this is only one of five spinoffs that are in the works at HBO. Honestly, we'll take all the Game of Thrones shows that HBO wants to show us. Martin had an amazing thought when asked what these spinoffs could be about. "There is certainly no lack of material. Every episode of The Naked City — one of the television shows I watched as a kid — ended with a voice-over: ‘There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them.’ There are eight million stories in Westeros as well … and even more in Essos and the lands beyond. A whole world full of stories, waiting to be told… if indeed HBO is interested.”