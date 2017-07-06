Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) appears to be the only actor to take the challenge seriously. "I don't know about my character. I don't know. I don't know if Sansa will be included in the spinoffs, but I believe that it probably wouldn't be," she said. "I'd like to see prequels. I'd like to see how the houses came to despise each other. That would be fun! I don't think I'd like to see older versions of our characters or anything. That would kind of break my heart." Turner added, "But I would love to see how the dynamics of Westeros came to be as we see them in the first season. That would be interesting."