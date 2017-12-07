If You Wanted Game Of Thrones In 2018, We Have Some Bad News

Seeing as 2017 has been, well, a mixed bag, many of us are excited about starting fresh in 2018. There is so much to look forward to in the coming year. Sadly, though, one of the things we were most desperate to see in 2018 is probably not happening. In a recent interview with Variety, Sophie Turner slashed one of our biggest dreams for the new year by pronouncing that Game Of Thrones’ season 8 will not be coming out.
Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the popular HBO series, told Variety that she, too, has been looking forward to 2018, but not because of GOT. She was asked, "Are you excited for next year, with X-Men: Dark Phoenix and season 8 of Game of Thrones set to premiere?" and responded by taking a violent bite out of fans' hearts, just as Khaleesi did with that stallion heart way back in season 1. Turner said, "Yeah, I’m really excited. Game of Thrones comes out in 2019. Dark Phoenix is in November. Then I have a couple indie movies coming out. I’m a producer on my next movie. So I’m really excited about the future."
Advertisement
Listen, we're definitely here for Turner working on other projects and taking on the role of producer in Girl Who Fell From The Sky, but why, oh why must we wait a whole year more for GOT season 8!? Well, in a different part of her Variety interview, Turner explained a little bit of why fans will just have to be patient. Apparently, production is still in its very early stages. She explained, "We started in October, so we’re maybe like a tenth of the way through. No, no, we’ve got six or seven months left."
We understand that it takes a long time to get a show like this perfect since it involves special effects and post-editing of ice dragons and such. Of course, we want the final season of GOT to be the best it can be, but we also truly don't know if we can handle the wait. And, seeing as it was the most tweeted-about show of the year, we're guessing we're not the only ones who are completely devastated by Turner's pronouncement. Based on the actress's comments, though, we're going to just have to find something else to tweet about in 2018, like maybe season 8 spoilers.
Advertisement