Yet, Thrones’ painfully long time away from our TV screens hasn’t dampened the imaginations of the fantasy epic’s dedicated fans. Rather, Reddit, the bustling hub of all things Game Of Thrones, is bubbling with more fantastic fan theories than ever about the drama’s last season. Right now, you can speculate about everything from Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) shocking demise to the meaning of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) dreams.