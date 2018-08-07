Television has been suffering its own Long Night for nearly a full year, since Game Of Thrones season 7 wrapped in late August 2017. Although the HBO blockbuster quickly became a beloved annual television extravaganza since its 2011 debut, it disappeared off the airwaves after season 7 finale, “The Lion And The Wolf.”
As HBO eventually confirmed, the saga of Westeros’ most powerful, murder-y families would take a nearly year-and-a-half hiatus ahead of its eighth and final season. Now, we know Game Of Thrones will officially return during the first half of 2019 for season 8.
Yet, Thrones’ painfully long time away from our TV screens hasn’t dampened the imaginations of the fantasy epic’s dedicated fans. Rather, Reddit, the bustling hub of all things Game Of Thrones, is bubbling with more fantastic fan theories than ever about the drama’s last season. Right now, you can speculate about everything from Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) shocking demise to the meaning of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) dreams.
While we all wait for Thrones’ heralded comeback, fans can quench their Westeros thirst with all of these musings and more. So keep reading for most intricate, mind-blowing theories about Game Of Thrones season 8.