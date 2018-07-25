Let's play "good news, bad news," Game of Thrones edition. The great news? We now know when Game of Thrones will return for season 8— and it's sooner than one might think! The bad? It's the collective cultural obsession's final season, meaning that once these season 8 episodes air, that's it for the adventures of our loved and loathed residents of Westeros.
Still, it's been a chilly TV season without new episodes of Game of Thrones to obsess over, so the good news from the TCA Summer Press Tour on Wednesday is something to truly get hyped about. According to HBO president Casey Bloys, the fantasy soap will return to the premium cable network in the first half of 2019.
That means we are less than one year away from more bloody battles, surprising alliances, and, of course, a possible Jon Snow/Daenerys Targaryen baby. (Come on, you know that theory is legit.)
Oh, and we'll likely learn who will be the victor in this titular "game of thrones" — juuuust in case you were curious about that.
There's some evidence that Game of Thrones may return to HBO in early spring, as that is when the first six seasons of the series premiered. Season 7 debuted in July, which is just past the half year mark. Let's hope that the last season returns to its scheduling roots, though a release date that hits closer to, say, January, would certainly appease fans even more.
If you're eager for even more Game of Thrones, at least one spin-off of the drama is reportedly in the works. Just don't hold your breath on a release date for that: According to Bloys' comments at the TCA this year, that "Age of Heroes" pilot, which has yet to receive a series order, will begin shooting next year.
