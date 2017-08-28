Story from TV Shows

What The Game Of Thrones Season 7 Finale Means For All The Major Players

Ariana Romero
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Game Of Thrones.
Does it feel a bit chilly in here? As the Game Of Thrones season 7 finale, "The Dragon And The Wolf" proved, winter is here, and it's not going anywhere. In fact, it's only about to get more dangerous.
The Thrones season-ender gave fans a lot to think about as we enter a hiatus of undefined, but inevitably long, length. With "Dragon" now behind us, it's impossible not to wonder what's next for newly-minted couple Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and what this new relationship means for Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). On top of all this relationship drama, there's also an ice zombie with an ice dragon for a stead flying around the North and finally taking down magical walls. That's probably something to be concerned about.
All in all, the season 7 finale promises Game Of Thrones' eighth and final season will be a wild, wild ride. Keep reading to find out how the biggest shockers of "Dragon And The Wolf" will play into next season for your favorite characters.
