At least this means Dany, Cersei, and Jon will likely have to work together, as their meeting in the still-unnamed season 7 finale intends. In the post-show conversation with creator D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, the latter explains the Night King now has "his own weapon of mass destruction" in a Viserion wight. Few things can bring enemies together quite like an ice demon wielding a flying WMD. Interestingly, Dany, Cersei, and Jon have everything they need to defeat the Night King, and sadly bring Viserion down, if they work together. Daenerys still has two other dragons, who breathe fire, which can kill a wight, even one as massive as Viserion. Cersei has the ability to build another Scorpion weapon, since we all know Qyburn (Anton Lesser) would love that. And Jon has amassed enough dragonglass to create the perfect wight-killing weapons to load into the second Scorpion. All of these disparate parts equal an ice dragon killing machine when put together.