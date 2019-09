Although Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his merry band of nearly-dead pals were trying to save the realm, they essentially doomed it with one terrible plan. Before the episode, Thrones’ so-called "Suicide Squad" wanted to capture a single wight to prove to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) there are bigger problems facing Westeros than who sits upon the Iron Throne. Now, Team Ice And Fire has given the Night King a way to fill King’s Landing with more wights than anyone could imagine. Why? Because throughout Thrones, the White Walkers’ biggest problem has been figuring out how to get through The Wall, which was built centuries ago with enough magic to keep the malevolent creatures at bay. Now, the White Walkers don’t need to get through or around any wall — they can fly directly over it. Just as Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) rode Drogon over The Wall to save Jon, Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), and a bunch of men she’s never met, the Night King can now hop on a blue-eyed Viserion to bring death, destruction, and ice zombification to the Seven Kingdoms.