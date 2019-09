If you’re wondering how a death row Jaime could escape Dragonstone to murder his twin-lover, that’s where another prophecy comes in. With Jaime hypothetically sentenced to sure-death this time around, he and Tyrion will have switched completely switched roles since the end of season 4, when the youngest Lannister was to be executed for a regicide he did not commit. Jaime showed his little brother mercy and helped him escape King’s Landing. If Tyrion recognizes he owes his sibling, he could decide to free Jaime this time around. And you know how Lannisters are with debts, as much of the Internet has pointed out . If Tyrion does do this, he would fulfill the final portion of Daenery’s House Of The Undying prophecy, which predicted the queen would be betrayed once for blood, once for gold, and once for love. It’s believed the first two have already happened with the treacherous actions of Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou) in season 1 and the treasonous machinations of Doreah (Roxanne McKee) in season 2. If Tyrion betrays Daenerys by saving his brother, it would be for fraternal love.