With so many of the long-awaited moments behind us, what's next for Game Of Thrones? The Starks are in Winterfell, Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) have met — all that's left is to find out who ends up on the Iron Throne once and for all. While it's highly unlikely that will all go down next episode, these pictures released by HBO ahead of its Sunday night slot prove that we're at least making progress.
No, there aren't any photos of Jon Snow bending the knee to the Khaleesi, but we do see the aunt and nephew having another heart-to-heart on the cliffs of Dragonstone, so it's safe to assume Daenerys made it back from battle okay.
We don't know if we can say the same for everyone else. A snap of Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) shows the disgraced Lannister walking through the rubble of last Sunday's carnage (or...is it brand new carnage?). We also glimpse him side-by-side with Daenerys and deep in conversation with Varys (Conleth Hill), so he must be safe — for now.
It looks like we get to spend some more time with Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) and Gilly (Hannah Murray), who were responsible for sending Jon news of the dragonglass, and appear to still be scheming in the shadows.
Perhaps most symbolically, there's also a photo of Cersei (Lena Headey) sitting alone on the edge of her bed. Despite the turmoil over on Daenerys end, things don't look good for Cersei after the attack. If there's one thing we know about the queen, however, it's that she won't be giving up any time soon.
