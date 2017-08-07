That Big Stark Reunion Scene Was Hard To Film For A Surprising Reason

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) has had all the reunions lately.
First, Arya and her direwolf, Nymeria, reunited this season. Then, in this week's episode, Arya reunited with her sister Sansa (Sophie Turner) — for the first time since GoT season 1.
But even though the Stark sisters may be rivals on screen, Williams and Turner are best friends IRL. And that fact made it pretty difficult to film that reunion scene, the actresses told Entertainment Weekly.
"Our first scene together was our reunion scene, and we f—ed up so many times," Turner told EW. "We couldn't keep a straight face! Our relationship is so close, but it's only that fun side, never the business side. I was nervous. It just terrified me. It's like performing for your mom. When somebody is watching, you don't do it quite as well."
Williams echoed a similar sentiment, hinting that it was weird to act alongside a close friend, even though they've both starred on the show for so long.
"It was the weirdest thing when we shot our first scene together. We were both embarrassed to do our thing in front of each other. It took a few hours for us to get serious and actually do it," Williams told EW. "Later, it was fine on set, and we could concentrate, but it was so hard to get into character with Sophie in front of me."
On a less fun note, though, Williams also told the magazine she was worried about the scene because she thought having both women onscreen could elicit sexist responses.
"I don't do scenes with women much on this show, and I thought [the reaction to season 7] would be like back in season 1 where people constantly compared us," Williams told EW. "We're two completely different girls playing two completely different characters and I thought, 'Well, it's going to be that all over again, with people comparing us as characters and as actors.' So, in the beginning, I was nervous. But then my brain took over and I realized this is actually going to be really good fun."
Long story short: Don't compare the Stark sisters.
