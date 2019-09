Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) is one of the most complex and heartbreaking characters in Game of Thrones. The damaged soul has been put through the physical and mental wringer, going straight from his torturous time with Ramsay Bolton to to his intense and violent family life alongside his sister, Yara (Gemma Whelan) and his uncle, Euron (Pilou Asbæck) . In the first two episodes of season 7 of GoT, it seemed like Theon was finally getting his groove back. But despite his interest in returning to his pre-Bolton self, he can't control his post traumatic stress disorder or anxiety. No matter how badly he wants to be rid of the memories and sufferings he's experienced, that is simply out of his control. All of that came to a head last night, and a lot of fans on Twitter viciously dragged Theon... for surviving the best he could.