Of course, as with anything Game of Thrones-related, there are still more than a few mysteries surrounding Euron's attack during last night's episode. His men killed two of the Sand Snakes, but left one alive. The remaining Sand Snake — Tyene Sand, played by Rosabelli Laurenti Sellers — could very well also be a gift for Cersei. In addition, Yara Greyjoy was on the same ship at Ellaria Sand. It's not clear if she's still alive. If she is, though, she'd also make for a sweet capture.