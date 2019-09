Euron Greyjoy, you devil. Game of Thrones's new villain (played by Pilou Asbæck) said in the season premiere that he planned on bringing a "gift" to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in order to win her hand. We here at Refinery29 had a hunch that his gift would be of the fleshy kind. (No diamonds or Whitman's samplers for Cersei Lannister. She's a blood-and-gore kind of gal.) We figured the gift would be Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), the traitorous Lannister who now assists Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as the Hand of the Queen. But last night's episode seemed to indicate otherwise . Euron attacked Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand's collective fleet of ships, capturing at least Ellaria in the process.