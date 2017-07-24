Story from TV Shows

We Think We Know What Euron Greyjoy Is Bringing As His "Gift"

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
Spoiler alert: The following includes crucial plot points from the second episode of Game of Thrones.
Euron Greyjoy, you devil. Game of Thrones's new villain (played by Pilou Asbæck) said in the season premiere that he planned on bringing a "gift" to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in order to win her hand. We here at Refinery29 had a hunch that his gift would be of the fleshy kind. (No diamonds or Whitman's samplers for Cersei Lannister. She's a blood-and-gore kind of gal.) We figured the gift would be Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), the traitorous Lannister who now assists Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as the Hand of the Queen. But last night's episode seemed to indicate otherwise. Euron attacked Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand's collective fleet of ships, capturing at least Ellaria in the process.
Advertisement
Does this mean Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) is the gift for Cersei?
Ellaria certainly has the Lannister mark on her. The widow of the late Oberyn Martell, she wants revenge on the Lannisters. In fact, she's already taken it in the form of Myrcella Baratheon (Aimee Richardson), who was poisoned at the end of season 6. During last night's episode, Tyrion scolds Ellaria for this murder — she killed a relatively innocent bystander, after all. (Poor Myrcella.)
Given Cersei's fierce devotion to her children, Ellaria Sand would certainly make for a good present. Users on Twitter seem to agree that she may just be they key to Cersei's hand in marriage.
Of course, as with anything Game of Thrones-related, there are still more than a few mysteries surrounding Euron's attack during last night's episode. His men killed two of the Sand Snakes, but left one alive. The remaining Sand Snake — Tyene Sand, played by Rosabelli Laurenti Sellers — could very well also be a gift for Cersei. In addition, Yara Greyjoy was on the same ship at Ellaria Sand. It's not clear if she's still alive. If she is, though, she'd also make for a sweet capture.
Then there's the other floating theory that Gendry (Joe Dempsie), Robert Baratheon's remaining bastard, is going to be the "gift" this season.
We'll find out soon enough.
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
The Problematic SATC Scene No One Talks About
Every Time A TV Character's Death Just About Killed You
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series