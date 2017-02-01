Odds are, you're waiting pretty impatiently for Game of Thrones to return. If you're a fan, it's also probable that you've looked up a few fan theories to satisfy your Westerosi curiosity. But as EW reports, some people are really raising the stakes. The magazine gathered information from the online odds maestros at Sports Betting Experts and found out who fans think will bite the dust when season 7 rolls out this summer. The site polled 10,000 fans on a range of topics. Of course, the topic of character death was the most hotly debated, though the site also asked about the religion of the final ruler of Westeros, who Arya would off first, and how the first person to die on screen would meet his or her untimely death. The biggest news is that 14% of viewers think that poor Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) will be the first to go. Hasn't he been through enough? After everything he's endured, he probably deserves a little bit of sympathy, but fans put him leaps and bounds ahead of Melisandre (Carice van Houten), who earned just 8% of the vote. Others high on the list include Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen). As for characters that are in it for the long haul (according to fans, at least)? Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) got the fewest votes. The pros at Sports Betting Experts also tossed in their favorites. If you're really betting your hard-earned cash on who will meet the old gods and the new first, the oddsmakers suggest Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), or Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk). But real fans know that in the land of White Walkers and resurrection, all bets are off. We'll just have to wait and see for ourselves when the show returns later this year.
