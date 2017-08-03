Hold The Phone — What's Going To Happen To Greyworm?

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), our favorite silent eunuch, is in trouble. Or, at the very least, he might be scrambling to stay alive pretty soon. Mashable pointed out via a theory posted on Reddit that the Unsullied encampment that took over Casterly Rock is stranded. They have little food, as Jaime Lannister (Nikolai Coster-Waldau) said during episode three, and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæck) attacked their fleet, so the Unsullied are more than a little stranded. The Reddit theory posits that Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) will smuggle food to Casterly Rock to save the Unsullied, but, more importantly, the Unsullied are going to starve, which means Grey Worm is going to starve.
Ever since the soldier consummated his relationship with Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), fans have theorized that he's going to end the season belly up. Grey Worm had sex with his ladylove then immediately headed out to lay seige on Casterly Rock. Then, HBO uploaded a promotional photo of Grey Worm from the third episode of the series — as someone who frequently uses photos of characters from Game of Thrones, a lone solo photo usually indicates that a character will enjoy a heftier story arc. Heftier story arcs, at least on Game of Thrones, generally involve death.
The sex scene also doesn't help Grey Worm's case — how many times have we seen our favorite characters die immediately after they reach their happiest? Consummating relationship is also a way of resolving a storyline; we no longer have to wonder about Grey Worm's will-they-or-won't-they relationship with Missandei. They had sex! They did it! Now, Grey Worm can die peacefully and the Game of Thrones writers don't have to worry about him ever again.
As much as we love Grey Worm and his obsession with patrol, he may not be long for the Seven Kingdoms.
