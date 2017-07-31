Lady Olenna uses her final moments to stand in her truth while waiting for the poison to do its deadly work. And this is where she truly won. Never one to mince words, she tells Jaime to his face that his late son was a “cunt” and that his sister-lover Cersei is a “disease.” If you expected death to prompt Lady Olenna to feign niceties, you thought wrong. And the look on Jaime’s face when she confessed that she was responsible for the poison that killed Joffrey at the Purple Wedding showed that dying by the same principles that she lived by was all worth it. If you have to die on Game of Thrones — and chances are, you will — this is how you do it.