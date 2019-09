During the first season of Game of Thrones, Cersei (Lena Headey) said the words to Ned Stark (Sean Bean) that defined the theme of the entire series: “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.” Ned’s head was separated from his body not long after, so obviously the Mad Queen was onto something. But nothing is ever so black and white, especially in a world where the dead become their own army, and people like Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) are still aroun d — and flourishing. With winter officially here, the white walkers on the move, and dragons flying overhead to make everyone feel small, mortality itself seems less and less important for the humans of Westeros. With this in mind, there can be victory in death as well. On Sunday night, Game of Thrones showed us how it was done when Lady Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) met her fate.