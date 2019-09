Littlefinger's death was a moment seven seasons in the making, and a fitting end to one of the most scheming, manipulative characters in the history of TV, but there are some who refuse to let dead Petyrs lie. A new fan theory has been gaining a lot of traction in the Game of Thrones offseason that suggests that not only is Littlefinger still alive (explained in much greater detail by YouTuber Fire and Blood) but also that he faked his death-by-Arya with a Faceless Man. The evidence has been there from the very start of the series: Littlefinger’s family were from Braavos, the same place where the House of Black and White trains the Faceless Men assassins who can become anyone. Littlefinger even mentioned in the past that he knew who the Faceless Men were, when very few characters on the show actually know about them. And when he overheard Arya telling Brienne that “no one” trained her how to fight, he smirked. He definitely knew more about the Faceless Men than he let on.