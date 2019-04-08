While we had our suspicions that Arya Stark had killed Littlefinger before the Season 7 finale, we definitely got what seemed like a confirmation of his fate during the finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf.” The 80-minute episode pumped the brakes on the action (until the last scene, of course) to give all the shifting character dynamics room to breathe and blossom, which gave us one of the most anticipated moments of the series so far. The Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa, weren’t actually splintering, as both Littlefinger and fans assumed all season long. They had actually come together at some point offscreen and conspired to trick Littlefinger into believing he was manipulating them into a fractured relationship. But instead, they worked with Bran (who can now see into the past thanks to his Three-Eyed Raven status) to confirm all of Littlefinger’s lies and crimes to finally hold him accountable.