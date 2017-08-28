If there's one thing you should know about Game Of Thrones, the number one rule is: You win or you die. No character has been playing this game longer, better, or more confusingly than one Mr. Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aiden Gillan). He's the shadowy puppet master controlling even Westeros' most uncontrollable players. In the end of season 7, though, he was outplayed by the Starks, who he'd been attempting to manipulate by driving a wedge between Sansa and Arya.
When we first meet Petyr in Thrones season 1, he's a member of the King's small council and a childhood friend of Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley). Littlefinger grew up completely, 200 percent in love with Hoster Tully's eldest daughter, but was humiliated in a duel for her heart decades ago. That led to Littlefinger becoming the greatest behind-the-scenes manipulator in Westeros and Essos combined.
Littlefinger has been intricately plotting for so long, it's impossible to remember each and every one one of his mind-boggling schemes. So, we've explained the many, many, many conspiracies Petyr has put into action over the years. Scroll through the gallery for the Littlefinger refresher course you definitely need. R.I.P. to that tricky, tricky man.
