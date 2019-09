If there's one thing you should know about Game Of Thrones , the number one rule is: You win or you die. No character has been playing this game longer, better, or more confusingly than one Mr. Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (A iden Gillan). He's the shadowy puppet master controlling even Westeros' most uncontrollable players . In the end of season 7, though, he was outplayed by the Starks, who he'd been attempting to manipulate by driving a wedge between Sansa and Arya.