It’s hard to believe that Game of Thrones premiered almost a decade ago. Yes, it was way back in 2011 that Eddard “Ned” Stark lost his head in King’s Landing, and we found out that Cersei Lannister was having sex with her twin brother. For the last seven seasons, fans have been entranced by the fight for the Iron Throne, but the show's eighth and final season is going to be about so much more than that (the Night King cometh).
While we're sad to see GoT come to an end, eight years is a long time to invest your Sunday nights into a show — and even longer for a cast to play characters on it. Way back when Game of Thrones first aired (April 17, 2011), the massive ensemble cast was largely comprised of unknown, young actors — including Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Kit Harington. So, you can only imagine how much their looks have changed since.
And because we're feeling a bit nostalgic, we thought we'd take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the cast's first red-carpet looks. Let's just say, these ten-year evolutions prove the Game of Thrones cast has aged like fine, Lannister wine.