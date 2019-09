The Real Reason Maisie Williams Dyed Her Hair Pink Post-GoT

The world will be waving a sad goodbye to Arya Stark as the final season of Game of Thrones airs next month, and for Williams, dyeing her hair pink was her own way of leaving Arya behind. The actress revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone that the bold hair-color change was a purposeful choice to claim her freedom — not just from the series she's spent the better part of the past decade filming, but from the industry as a whole.