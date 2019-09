Kit Harington Confirms Our Theory About Jon Snow's Post-Resurrection Hair

Like many of the show's other styling choices , Jon Snow's hair is an important key to the character's progression. For that reason, Kit Harington's hair is strictly off-limits; he’s been forbidden from changing it in any way that would prevent an easy return to a Snow-like state. That remains the case, even after filming for the show's final season wrapped in July . "I haven't been allowed to touch it for years," he says. "It's going to be weird, because it becomes part of your look as an actor. It's strange to think now that I can change it. Do I want to change it? Am I going to change it? I don't know." I ask him if he's backtracking, after he said in a previous interview that he'd like to do something dramatic, to make himself unrecognizable. He says yes, he is. "That's what I've learned from this," he tells me. "Just make a statement, then backtrack. Keep everyone confused."