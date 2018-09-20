Kit Harington Confirms Our Theory About Jon Snow's Post-Resurrection Hair

The first thing I see when I walk into the penthouse suite at downtown Manhattan's Beekman Hotel, where Kit Harington reportedly awaits me, is a cloud of smoke. Not cigarette smoke, or smoke from a fire, or any other kind of smoke that signals imminent danger, for that matter — more like an apparition, a light fog, like something that might roll slowly over Winterfell after dusk and settle there, concealing its high turrets and spires. Then the smoke clears, and the Game of Thrones actor is standing there, sliding a slim rectangular object into the pocket of his Dolce & Gabbana suit. "Sorry," he tells me. "I was just having a vape."