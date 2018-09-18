At the 2018 Emmy Awards, actor Kit Harington told reporters that he's grateful for Game of Thrones because it gave him, well, his wife.
"It gave me my future family and my life from here on in," Harington admitted, per People. Harington, who stars as Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy epic, met wife Rose Leslie on set — they played a star-crossed couple, destined to enjoy cunnilingus and caves and nothing else. Leslie's character Ygritte exited the show in style, getting shot by Olly (Breneck O'Connor) near the end of season 4.
Leslie and Harington started dating shortly after meeting on the show. They got married this year in Scotland, in a ceremony fit for royals.
As for his "life here on in," Harington's Thrones days — which are quickly coming to an end — will leave him one of the most well-known actors of his generation. Coming up, he will appear in The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, which is directed by Xavier Dolan. Plus, he's got that "future family" to get started on. Game of Thrones is officially responsible not only for the first TV ice dragon, but also a whole new set of celebrity offspring (presumably).
