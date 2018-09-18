The Best Of TV This Year: Meet The 2018 Emmy Winners

The Emmy Awards are finally upon us and there are some big, big winners this year. There's Game of Thrones, which is up for a jaw-dropping 22 nominations, Saturday Night Live and Westworld each raked in 21 noms, and the bleak, but addicting, Handmaid's Tale rounds out the top three shows with an impressive 20 nominations.
In addition to the big names of the night, a few actors are hoping to break records — and break barriers — during the show. Sandra Oh will hopefully make history as the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Lead Actress in a drama series (her nomination already made history) for her role in BBC's Killing Eve. GoT's Peter Dinklage already broke a record just by scoring seven nomination for her supporting role on the hit HBO series.
Unfortunately, Succession is not nominated for an Emmy this year due to its release date (hello, 2019 Emmys!) but a ton of other impressive shows are up to bring home a W. Let's see how they fared.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Alientist (TNT)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing For a Limited Series
American Vandal, "Clean Up" (Netflix)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, "House By the Lake" (FX)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Black Mirror, "USS Callister" (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing For a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Writing for Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated) (TBS)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (Netflix)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones, "The Dragon and the Wolf" (HBO)
Killing Eve, "Nice Face" (BBC America)
Stranger Things, "Chapter Nine: The Gate" (Netflix)
The Americans, "Start" (FX)
The Crown, "Mystery Man" (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale, "June" (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Directing For a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (NBC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Outstanding Reality Competition
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
