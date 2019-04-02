In the show, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei kiss next to Joffrey’s (Jack Gleeson) corpse until Cersei rebuffs her brother. “You’re a hateful woman,” he tells Cersei before grabbing her hair and throwing her on an altar. She begs him to stop, crying and saying “It’s not right.” All Jaime says in response is “I don’t care” while forcing himself upon Cersei. It’s a horror show that nullifies all the growth Jaime experiences during his just-finished journey through Westeros with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).